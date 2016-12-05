Job Fair Coming in February

Northeast Louisiana employers who are searching for good employees can find them at the 2017 Northeast Louisiana Job Fair. The event will be held on February 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center. Admission to the event is free and open to area job seekers.

Local businesses will be connecting with people looking for jobs. “This Job fair is a wonderful opportunity because there are many quality jobs available in Northeast Louisiana. I encourage citizens who are serious about becoming gainfully employed to participate in this event. Our economy becomes stronger every time someone gets hired,” said Monroe Mayor, Jamie Mayo. “In the past, this type of Job Fair has proven to be an excellent opportunity for applicants to connect with several employers at a single location, said Sue Nicholson, President of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce. “It can be a win-win situation for both applicants and employers.”

Staff members with the local Workforce Boards and the Louisiana Workforce Commission will be available to provide job search assistance. Several area training providers will also be on hand to provide information for people who want to upgrade their skills and training. The event is free for anyone looking for a job. The fee for employers who want a booth is $100, which includes a skirted table and lunch for two exhibitors. Information is available by calling Sue Nicholson at 318-807-4015.

Courtesy of the Monroe Chamber