Highway 80 to Close Near Calhoun

CALHOUN, La. – The Department of Transportation and Development has announced that a portion of Highway 80, just off of Interstate 20 in Calhoun, is closing fore repairs on Tuesday, February 14th. The culbert underneath the road was severely damaged by the flooding that took place last March. It was temporarily fixed, but now it’s being fixed for good. It will cost around $500,000 to fix and should take two to three months to complete. Motorists will have to find an alternate route if they use this roadway, while construction is going on.