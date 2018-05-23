The annual Grambling Juneteenth Heritage Festival will be held June 8th-19th. The schedule of events are as follows:

June 8th: Essay Contest, Juneteenth Logo Design Competition, and at 7 p.m. is the Miss Juneteenth Pageant at T.H. Harris Auditorium on the campus of Grambling State University.

June 9th: Fishing Competition at City Park at 6:30 a.m.; Black Panther Movie Night at 4 p.m. in T.H. Harris Auditorium

June 10th: Poetry Contest at 4 p.m. at Grambling City Hall

June 12th: Baby Photo Contest at 6 p.m. at City Hall

June 14th: Nutrition Night at 6 p.m. at the L.S.U. Extension (W-J Complex)

June 15th: Bake off from 8-11 a.m. at the Atrium and Luncheon 11-1 at the Black and Gold Room

June 16th: Parade at 10 a.m. All day enjoy Children’s Day Out and Vendors in the Village and Car Show at the old Sonic Building

June 18th: Health Walk at 8 a.m. on the City Route and Health Fair 9-1 at Grambling Center Hall

June 19th: Prayer meeting 11am-noon at City Park and Fish Fry 1-3 p.m. at City Park.