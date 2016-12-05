Governor Edwards to Speak in Monroe

Monroe, LA, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will speak to Monroe Chamber members and other Ouachita Parish and North Louisiana business leaders and officials at a luncheon scheduled for Tuesday, December 13th at the Monroe Civic Center. Governor Edwards was sworn in as the 56th Governor of Louisiana earlier this year. The governor grew up in Amite, Louisiana as one of eight children who learned the importance of public service at an early age, with four Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs in his lineage.

Governor Edwards graduated in 1988 from the United States Military Academy at West Point. The governor served eight years as a Airborne Ranger on active duty with the United States Army and commanded a rifle company in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He went on to graduate Order of the Coif from Louisiana State University Law Center and set up a civil law practice in his home town of Amite.