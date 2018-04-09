G.S.U. Theatre to present “Choir Boy”

Grambling State University Theatre to present Choir Boy, by Tarell Alvin McCraney, April 17th -20th at 7 nightly in the Recital Hall, located in the Conrad Hutchinson Performing Arts Center. The elite Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys is preparing for a very important anniversary gala fundraiser and the pressure is high, not only for the administration and faculty, but especially for the legendary a cappella choir. When Pharus and Bobby compete for lead tenor, their afterschool battles lead to huge revelations about their own identity, history and friendship. Tickets are $1 for children 12 years and younger, $3 for students 13 and older and $5 for general admission. Grambling State students get in free with their student ID (must obtain a ticket at the box office). The box office will open forty-five minutes before performance time. For more information or group reservations, please call Mrs. Henderson at 318-274-2201.