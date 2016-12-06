Fiery Crash Claims Life of Farmerville Teen

Farmerville, LA—A teenager lost her life yesterday after the vehicle he was driving traveled off the road, struck a tree, and caught fire.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2016, Troopers, assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F, responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Ridge Road, approximately 0.5 miles east of Louisiana Highway 15.

The initial investigation revealed a 2017 Toyota Corolla, driven by 17-year-old Alexis Weakley of Farmerville, LA, was traveling west on Cherry Ridge Road. The vehicle she was driving traveled off the right side of the road, through a ditch and struck a large tree. Upon impact with the tree, the vehicle caught fire and became engulfed in flames with the driver still inside.

Weakley was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union Parish Coroner’s Office.

Due to the severity of the crash, seat belt usage is unknown. Although, alcohol is not suspected a toxicology sample was taken from Weakley for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Courtesy: LA State Police