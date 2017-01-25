FEMA to host Monroe Area Disaster Recovery Resources Fair

MONROE, La. – FEMA will host a Monroe Area Disaster Recovery Resources Fair on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 9 am until 3 pm at the Monroe Public Safety Building located at 1810 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

The Fair will provide flood impacted homeowners and renters with a “One-Stop Shop” to connect with Federal, State and local governments along with our Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) who will provide information and guidance opportunities to aid in their recovery process. We are working collaboratively with several agencies to be available on site for direct “One-on-One” counseling and to set-up informational resource tables see attached flyer for more details.

