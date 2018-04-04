Early Voting for April General Election in Lincoln Parish

Early voting for the April 28, 2018 General Election begins Saturday, April 14, 2018, thru Saturday, April 21, 2018 (except Sunday) in the Lincoln Parish Registrar of Voters’ Office, 100 West Texas Avenue. The hours of voting will be 8:30 a.m. thru 6:00 p.m. each day. Only voters in Choudrant School District 6, Dubach School District 5, and the Village of Simsboro will be eligible to vote in this election. Voters in Choudrant School District 6 and Dubach School District 5 will be voting on a millage renewal proposition. Voters inside the Village of Simsboro will be voting on a 1.25% Sales Tax Proposition. For more information call 318-251-5110.