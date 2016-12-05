A.E Phillips is a Top 25 School

RUSTON, La. – A. E. Phillips Laboratory School at Louisiana Tech University is one of the 25 best public schools in the state, according to its School Performance Score (SPS) released recently by the Louisiana Education Department as part of its 2016 accountability assessment of the state’s publically-funded schools.

A. E. Phillips’ SPS of 126.7 is an increase of 3.5 points over last year, earning the school an overall letter grade of “A” and the highest score of any non-magnet school in the northern region of the state. School Performance Scores are based on a variety of factors including student achievement, academic indicators and measures of career and college readiness (such as Carnegie credits earned through 9th grade), and graduation rates.

“Phenomenal parental support and the family atmosphere at A. E. Phillips contribute to our students’ academic success. The faculty, staff and students continue to amaze me. Each day our teachers come to school prepared to provide the best education possible for our boys and girls,” said Dr. Joanne Hood, director of A. E. Phillips. “Our teachers establish a classroom environment where education excellence is expected and they are truly dedicated to preparing our students for the future. A. E. Phillips Laboratory School is a wonderful place to work and learn and I am honored to be part of such an outstanding school.”

Known for its strong academic focus and innovative teaching strategies as well as its emphasis on the arts, A.E. Phillips is a K-8 school that serves as a model for the use of research-based instructional practices as well as the integration of technology in the classroom. Additionally, it offers a site for Louisiana Tech education majors to observe and practice effective teaching strategies in a supportive environment.

Directed by Hood and her 16 years of experience as an effective educational leader, teachers at A.E. Phillips have received numerous awards and are highly qualified with substantial amounts of experience, and advanced education. The AEP faculty are an integral part of the College of Education as many mentor teacher candidates and serve as adjunct professors.

“As a distinguished laboratory school, A.E. Phillips and the teacher preparation programs housed with the College of Education accrue mutual benefit from the research-based collaboration that occurs between the college’s faculty and teacher candidates and AEP’s highly qualified teaching professionals,” said Dr. Don Schillinger, dean of Louisiana Tech’s College of Education. “It is a privilege to play a role in providing excellence through education as evidenced by A.E. Phillips most recent School Performance Score.

“The score is a tribute to the entire A.E. Philips family – teachers, administrators, staff, parents, community partners, Louisiana Tech University and most importantly, the students of A.E. Phillips Laboratory School.”

According to the Louisiana Education Department’s website description of the School Performance Scores, elementary school (K-6) scores are based entirely on student achievement on annual assessments in English language arts, math, science, and social studies. Schools may also earn points for significant improvement with students who are academically behind.

Middle school (7-8) scores are based 95 percent on student achievement on annual assessments with the final 5 percent based on credits earned through the end of students’ 9th grade year. As is the case with elementary schools, middle schools may also earn points for significant improvement with students who are academically behind.