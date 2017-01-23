Crash Claims the Life of a Pedestrian in Springhill

Springhill, LA– On Friday, January 20, 2017, shortly after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to South Main Street in Springhill to investigate a crash involving a Springhill police car and a 17-year old pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2010 Dodge Charger operated by 49-year-old Leon Thirdgill of the Springhill Police Department was traveling north on South Main Street in Springhill responding to a call for service, when he approached the rear of a slower moving vehicle. Sgt. Thirdgill then passed the vehicle by merging into the southbound lane of South Main Street at which time he struck 17-year-old Sean Revels of Cullen.

After impact, Sgt. Thirdgill pulled to the shoulder of the road and stopped to render aid until the ambulance’s arrival. Revels was wearing black pants with a dark red hoodie and was walking north in the southbound travel lane near the center line of the roadway at the time of the crash.

Revels sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to University Health where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Impairment is not suspected in this crash; however toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Safety is a shared responsibility for all road users, including drivers and pedestrians. A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Pedestrians are encouraged to wear light colored clothing, reflective materials, carry a flashlight at night, and use sidewalks when available. Additional pedestrian safety information may be found online atwww.walkinginfo.org.