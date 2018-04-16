Home » Local » Corney Creek Great Outdoors Festival

Corney Creek Great Outdoors Festival

The Corney Creek Festival is coming up April 20th and 21st in Bernice, Louisiana and the public is invited! Check out the schedule of events: Friday, April 20th: 5:00pm –BOOTH SET UP, 6:00 – TREASURE HUNT CLUE #1 6:00 – Bingo 7:00 – 10:00 – Mike McKenzie Band 11:00 –Close for the night Carnival open until 11:00pm. Saturday, April 21st: 8:00 – Golf Tournament at Meadow Lake Golf Course 9:00 – Open for the Day of Events 9:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #2 10:00 – 11:00 – Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – One Deceased Honoree and One Living Honoree Joe Hatley & Gretchen Till 10:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #3 11:00 – Cake Walk done by: Friendship Church 11:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #4 12:00 – Intro of New Queens on stage 1:00 – Turtle Races – children and teens 1:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #5 2:00 – Parade Line-Up 2:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #6 3:00 – Parade Begins 3:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #7 3:45 – Announcement of Parade Entry Winners 4:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #8 4:30 – Arm Wrestling Contest – Light, Medium and Heavy Divisions Men, Women and Youth 5:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #9 6:15 – Treasure Hunt Clue #10 7:00 – 10:00. For more information call Robin Adams, Festival President – 368-5300, Danielle Harkins for Parade – 245-3581, or Bernice Town Hall – 285-9071.