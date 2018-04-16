Corney Creek Great Outdoors Festival

The Corney Creek Festival is coming up April 20th and 21st in Bernice, Louisiana and the public is invited! Check out the schedule of events: Friday, April 20th: 5:00pm –BOOTH SET UP, 6:00 – TREASURE HUNT CLUE #1 6:00 – Bingo 7:00 – 10:00 – Mike McKenzie Band 11:00 –Close for the night Carnival open until 11:00pm. Saturday, April 21st: 8:00 – Golf Tournament at Meadow Lake Golf Course 9:00 – Open for the Day of Events 9:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #2 10:00 – 11:00 – Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – One Deceased Honoree and One Living Honoree Joe Hatley & Gretchen Till 10:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #3 11:00 – Cake Walk done by: Friendship Church 11:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #4 12:00 – Intro of New Queens on stage 1:00 – Turtle Races – children and teens 1:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #5 2:00 – Parade Line-Up 2:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #6 3:00 – Parade Begins 3:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #7 3:45 – Announcement of Parade Entry Winners 4:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #8 4:30 – Arm Wrestling Contest – Light, Medium and Heavy Divisions Men, Women and Youth 5:30 – Treasure Hunt Clue #9 6:15 – Treasure Hunt Clue #10 7:00 – 10:00. For more information call Robin Adams, Festival President – 368-5300, Danielle Harkins for Parade – 245-3581, or Bernice Town Hall – 285-9071.