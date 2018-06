Students in grades 9-12 are invited to attend the Clarke Williams Future Entrepreneur Academy June 18th-21st from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. This seminar is free. You will learn the basics of starting and running your own business. It will be held at West Ridge Middle School in West Monroe. For more information contact the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce at 318-325-1961.