Candy Lake Baptist Church “Hee Haw”

The 5th annual Caney Lake Baptist Church “Hee Haw” will be held July 13th at 7 p.m. and July 14th at 4 p.m. in the church Family Life Center. Caney Lake Baptist Church is located at the corner of Highway 4 and Lakeshore Drive, right outside of Chatham. The show is a fundraiser for the church building fund and will feature area musicians and singers, as well as some laugh-packed comedy. Each performance will be family-friendly show and will bring back memories of the original “Hee Haw” television show. This year the show M.C. will be Mr. Jerry Hendrixon. Admission is $7 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. Tickets are bging sold in advance and will be available at the door if not sold out. Call 235-4330 or 348-5577 for advance tickets. Come early for a good seat. Concessions will also be available at each performance.