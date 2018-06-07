Camden Juneteenth Festival

The Camden, Arkansas Juneteenth Festival will be held Friday-Sunday, June 15th-17th. Here’s the schedule of events: Friday June 15: 6 p.m. – Juneteenth Parade (Starting at post office, heading east on Washington before turning south on Adams and then turning west on Jackson and ending near the CFIS.)7 p.m. – Kids Block Party (On the Parking lot of Special Touch Barbershop). Saturday June 16 (Carnes Park) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – BBQ Cookoff 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Building a Strong Community (Health Awareness) 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Power The Vote (Meet the Candidates) 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Juneteenth FUN NIGHT. Sunday June 17 (Carnes Park) Annual Car and Bike Show/Concert 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Dance-off, games, music, food and bounce houses). For more information contact Juneteenth Planning Chair Patric Flannigan at 870-818-1064. More information can be found on Facebook: facebook.com/camdenjuneteenth