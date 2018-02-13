Join Camden, Arkansas as they celebrate Spring at one of South Arkansas’ largest and most beautiful events, the 25th Annual Camden Daffodil Festival, March 9th & 10th in beautiful downtown Camden. Tour the amazing Daffodil Gardens, with over a million blossoms! Enjoy the rich history of South Arkansas with guided tours through Camden’s famous museums, antebellum homes, and historical sites complete with costumed re-enactments, or shop ‘till your heart’s content along the sidewalks of downtown Camden displaying a myriad of food, collectables, and crafts. Stay for the entire weekend complete with the annual 5k run, Arts and Crafts show & sale, and Live Music acts and stage events. Bring the entire family for the Civil War Encampment, downtown booths, children’s activities and Antique Car Show. Shop for one-of-a kind gifts along the sidewalk vendors with food, crafts, and other festival favorites and enjoy some of the best food in South Arkansas at our famous Steak Cook-off! Start by visiting the beautiful Garden Tours open where you will find amazing Daffodil Gardens. Be taken back in time with guided costumed tours through the historic Oakland Cemetery and enjoy the Civil War re-enactors. Also tour the Historic Homes. After touring the sites, join us downtown for a variety of events the whole family is sure to love where you will find a day full of activities Friday and Saturday. Don’t miss the region’s favorite Championship Steak Cook-off on Saturday with the World’s Finest char grilled Black Angus Rib Eyes complete with music and live entertainment throughout the festival. If you enjoy food, fun, beauty and history then this is the place for you. It’s all at the 25th Annual Camden Daffodil Festival, March 9th & 10th, 9am-6pm Friday & 9am-5pm on Saturday in Beautiful Downtown Camden. (205 W. Washington, Camden AR. 71701) For more information, visit us at www.camdendaffodilfestival.com For times or questions please contact the Daffodil Festival at: chairman@camdendaffodilfestival.com or call 870-833-3001. Visit their Downtown booth for tickets to our tours.