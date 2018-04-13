Arcadia Community Room

Arcadia Outlet Mall, formerly known as Factory Outlet Mall, has opened a Community Room inside the shopping mall. Arcadia Outlet Mall Community Room is available to groups in the region needing to meet in a smaller venue and at a reduced rental price. The Community Room will be available during mall hours (Monday – Saturday 10am – 7pm and Sunday noon till 6pm) and will provide tables and chairs as part of the rental fee of $25 for 4 hours blocks. Amenities include free parking, complimentary Wi-Fi, climate controlled mall environment, cushioned padded chairs and retail shopping on site. The Mall is open 7 days a week. Information and reservations for Arcadia Outlet Mall Community Room are available by calling 318-263-8456 during the hours of 9am – 4pm Monday through Friday. The Mall is located at 700 Factory Outlet Mall Drive in Arcadia, LA.