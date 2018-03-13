North Central Louisiana Art Council’s Summer Arts Camps have been scheduled! NCLAC is thrilled to host a five-day arts camp experience featuring music, visual arts, and drama. Experience the arts with art teachers, professional artists, and local volunteers who will aid campers in activities like sculpting, painting, improv, and the world of percussion! 1st through 6th graders will participate in three classes held from 9am to noon. Each NCLAC Arts Camp offers a unique examination of the arts, so students are able to attend each camp and gain something new. The five-day camps are $60 if pre-registered and paid by May 1st. After May 1st, tuition is $65. Camp fee includes all necessary supplies, a daily snack, and a t-shirt. Camp schedule is as follows: Ruston 1, June 25-29 at Presbyterian Church of Ruston; Jonesboro, July 9-13 at United Methodist Church, Jonesboro; and Ruston 2, July 16-20 at Presbyterian Church of Ruston. Space is limited, so check the calendar and register today! Those interested may register by phone at (318)255-1450, or online at nclac.org. Forms and checks should be mailed to NCLAC, PO Box 911 Ruston, LA 71273