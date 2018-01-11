N.C.L.A.C. Photographic Exhibit

The North Central Louisiana Arts Council (NCLAC) is pleased to announce an exhibit of the top twelve photographic images from the 2016 exhibition “A Sense of Place: Contemporary Images of Lincoln Parish.” The photographs are displayed in Ruston, Louisiana’s Marbury Alumni Center now through March 8, 2018. Each of the photos received a Juror’s Purchase Award, and are now the property of NCLAC. Included artists are Jeff Perot, Jonathan Clayton, Pam Dance, Henry McCoy, Jeffery R. Anderson, Frank Hamrick, Noula Rodakis, Kenan Irving, Keith Chevelle Matthews, Sarah Graham Pullin, Adam Mullins, and Jenn Kilpatrick. NCLAC is pleased to work with Louisiana Tech in bringing the exhibition onto campus. In addition, the images have been reproduced and made into sets of postcards titled, “Postcards From the Parish.” All proceeds from the sale of the postcards benefit NCLAC. Postcard sets may be purchased at the Dixie Center for the Arts, located at 212 North Vienna Street, Ruston LA 71270. For more information about the Sense of Place exhibition and NCLAC, visit www.nclac.org.